ASG bandit voluntarily surrenders in Basilan

MILITARY ADVANCE – Soldiers wrap up an offensive as they stand guard over the bodies of Abu Sayyaf members killed in a recent encounter in Patikul, Sulu. (AFP / Manila Bulletin)

MANILA — Tired of the relentless government military pressure, an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member has decided to call it quits and surrender to Task Force Basilan Thursday afternoon.

spokesperson Major Filemon Tan identified the surrendered bandit as Murajin Salahudin, reportedly a member of ASG bands headed by sub-commander Furuji Indama and Radzmil Janatul.

The terrorist voluntarily surrendered to 65th Infantry Battalion troops in Barangay Tumahubong, Sumisip, Basilan.

He also handed a Garand rifle with two clips of ammunition to military authorities.