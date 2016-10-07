 ASG bandit voluntarily surrenders in Basilan | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
by Philippines News Agency
October 7, 2016 (updated)
MILITARY ADVANCE – Soldiers wrap up an offensive as they stand guard over the bodies of Abu Sayyaf members killed in a recent encounter in Patikul, Sulu. President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to ‘devour’ members of the bandit group which had earlier claimed responsibility for bombing Davao City, his hometown, last September 2, killing 14 people and wounding 70 others. (AFP / Manila Bulletin)

MANILA — Tired of the relentless government military pressure, an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member has decided to call it quits and surrender to Task Force Basilan Thursday afternoon.

spokesperson Major Filemon Tan identified the surrendered bandit as Murajin Salahudin, reportedly a member of ASG bands headed by sub-commander Furuji Indama and Radzmil Janatul.

The terrorist voluntarily surrendered to 65th Infantry Battalion troops in Barangay Tumahubong, Sumisip, Basilan.

He also handed a Garand rifle with two clips of ammunition to military authorities.