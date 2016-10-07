ASG bandit voluntarily surrenders in Basilan
MANILA — Tired of the relentless government military pressure, an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member has decided to call it quits and surrender to Task Force Basilan Thursday afternoon.
spokesperson Major Filemon Tan identified the surrendered bandit as Murajin Salahudin, reportedly a member of ASG bands headed by sub-commander Furuji Indama and Radzmil Janatul.
The terrorist voluntarily surrendered to 65th Infantry Battalion troops in Barangay Tumahubong, Sumisip, Basilan.
He also handed a Garand rifle with two clips of ammunition to military authorities.