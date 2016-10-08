Ashton and Mila expecting baby boy, but mum about name

Baby number two is on the way for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. But only one celebrity knows the baby’s name so far.

Kutcher, who co-hosted on Kelly Ripa’s talk show on Friday, October 7, whispered the name to Ripa and she approved, People magazine reported.

“Now we know and you don’t,” Kutcher, 38, teased.

But Ripa aside, the couple are keeping the baby’s name to themselves for now.

The actor first confirmed about Kunis’ pregnancy Thursday, October 6 on the talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Kutcher said he actually hoped for another baby girl, explaining that “I thought if we had a girl second, she [Mila] might give me one more shot to have a boy, and now I don’t know. Now we’re like even money. She might cut me off.”

Despite this, the couple are not talking about baby number three.

For now, they’re enjoying their oldest child’s potential to grow up into a polyglot.

Kutcher said at age 2, Wyatt is working on Russian, her mom’s language.

“She has English down. She can like speak and understand English. She can speak and understand Spanish. And she can understand Russian, but she can’t really speak it yet.”