At least 27 dead in Pakistan bus collision: officials

At least 27 people were killed and 50 others were wounded early Monday after a head-on collision between two passenger buses in central Pakistan, officials said.

Map locating Khanpur in Pakistan where at least 27 people were killed in a head-on collision between two buses on October 17, 2016 ©- (AFP Graphic) mb.com.ph

The two buses, carrying around 100 passengers, collided in the town of Khanpur, some 800 kilometres (497 miles) south of the capital Islamabad.

“At least 27 people have been killed in the accident and 50 others were wounded,” local government official Zafar Iqbal told AFP.

Rescue workers were attempting to pull people out of the wreckage, with fears that the death toll could rise, Iqbal said.

Local police chief Mehar Arsal said the buses slammed into trees after colliding with each other.

Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.