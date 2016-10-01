At least 3 dead, 7 missing after plane crash in NW Colombia

NW Colombia plane crash | sputniknews.com | mb.com.ph

MEXICO CITY — At least three people were killed and seven were missing after a plane crash in Colombia’s northwestern Antioquia Department, the Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) of the Colombian Ministry of Transport said.

The dead include two adults and a six-month-old baby girl, Aerocivil said, as cited by El Nacional on Friday.

“It was a charter flight… So far, we do not know what might have happened,” Jose Antonio Acevedo, manager of the Llanera de Aviación company, which operated the plane, told the El Colombiano newspaper, as quoted by El Nacional on Friday.

The plane crashed while en route from the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellin, Colombia, to the city of Jurado in the country’s western Choco Department. There were 10 passengers on board the aircraft.