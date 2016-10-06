At least 5 bus passengers shot dead by group of attackers in Mexico’s Guerrero state

MEXICO CITY — At least five people were killed in Mexico’s Guerrero state when a group of armed men attacked a passenger bus, the country’s Ministry of Public Security informs.



The men attacked the bus on Tuesday in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero where the motive behind the attack was robbery, the ministry said in a statement, as cited by the El Pais newspaper on Wednesday.

The dead include two students from the same school where the 43 students who disappeared two years ago went to, according to El Pais. Forty three students disappeared in Mexico’s Guerrero state in September, 2014. They were abducted after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in the city of Iguala. Initially, authorities blamed the alleged abduction on local drug cartels and criminal gangs, but additional evidence provided by independent experts pointed to local police and army having been involved in the kidnappings.