At least 77 injured after cafe explosion in Spain

About 77 people were injured on Saturday after an explosion occurred in southern Spain.



(Screenshot from Xinhua's video / mb.com.ph)

The explosion took place in a cafe’s kitchen in the fair of Velez-Malaga.

A total of 57 people were admitted to hospitals, four of them seriously injured although their lives are not in danger, local media reported.

The explosion occurred at about 1700 GMT. No further information are available at the moment.