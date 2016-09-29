Ateneo foils UP Maroons’ comeback bid

Ateneo foiled another comeback attempt by University of the Philippines in the fourth quarter and posted a 79-64 victory to grab solo second in the UAAP basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.



(Rio Deluvio/Manila Bulletin) Jett Manuel of University of the Philippines takes it strong to the hoop as Manuel Tolentino of Ateneo tries to stop him in their game in the UAAP basketball wars yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena. Ateneo won, 79-64.(Rio Deluvio/Manila Bulletin)

The Blue Eagles needed a big windup led by Thirdy Ravena, Chibueze Ikeh, Anton Asistio and Vince Tolentino to win their first game against former coach Bo Perasol, who is now coaching the Maroons after a three-year spell in Loyola.

Ravena had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Ateneo, which improved to 4-2 ahead of its much-awaited match with archrival La Salle on Sunday at the same venue.

“We had some rough patches, we also had some stretches were we played well,” said coach Sandy Arespacochaga, whose team which he and consultant Tab Baldwin are handling won its second straight game.

“We would like to minimize the rough patches and taking it one game at a time, and were looking at improving every game. Hopefully we can improve some more.”

Ikeh had 14 points and seven rebounds, Asistio was the third double-digit scorer for Ateneo with 10.

Ateneo, which beat UP for the 12th straight time since 2009, won ahead of Sunday’s big showdown with archrival La Salle, which leads the league after five straight victories to start off the season and was facing winless University of the East at presstime.

Asked if the clash with the Green Archers would define their fortunes ahead of the second round, Arespacochaga downplayed such notion but is hoping to play big against the bitter foes.

“We have our hands full. We got to prepare well against them, definitely,” he said.

Paul Desiderio finished with 25 points and Jett Manuel added 17, but UP dropped to 1-5 for seventh behind tail-ender UE.

Back-to-back baskets by Ravena and Ikeh gave the Blue Eagles a 62-54 lead in the first minute of the fourth.