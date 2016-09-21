 Aurora’s eco warriors | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Aurora’s eco warriors

Aurora’s eco warriors


September 21, 2016
Dozens of volunteers from the government and private sector take part in a coastal cleanup initiative in Dingalan, Aurora’s picturesque coastline. (Ariel P. Avendano)

Dozens of volunteers from the government and private sector take part in a coastal cleanup initiative in Dingalan, Aurora’s picturesque coastline. (Ariel P. Avendano)