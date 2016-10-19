Australian winery releases $142,000 drop

Wine lovers with a taste for fancy decanters and very deep pockets can now pick up a bottle of a rare Australian vintage for Aus$185,000 ($142,000).

The Barolo Classico 2004 Magnum was one of the bonus wines added to the dinner (MB FILE | mb.com.ph)

Winemaker Penfolds on Wednesday released six-litre (1.5 US gallon) offerings of its 2012 Grange Imperial, each stored in a crystal serving vessel made by French glassmaker Saint-Louis.

Each hand-blown decanter holds the equivalent of eight regular-sized bottles of wine, a volume that would normally sell for a total of Aus$6,800.

The “rare and refined” crystal decanter promises owners the “perfect pour”, said Penfolds, which is best known in Australia for its Grange shiraz.

Its 2008 version, launched three years ago, earned a perfect 100 score from Robert Parker’s US wine magazine Wine Advocate.