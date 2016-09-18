Auto tariff a hurdle in PH, EU trade talks

The Philippines and the European Union (EU) are in for a clash on the issue of automotive tariff for EU car brands in the next round of negotiations for their planned bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).

This developed as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is unlikely to give in to the demands of the EU to include automotive tariff for cars imported from EU in the trade deal.

Already, EU carmakers are already sensing “discrimination” and “unfair trade” since the Philippines has already granted zero duty to cars imported from Japan and Korea. The Philippines has bilateral FTAs with Japan and with Korea through the ASEAN. These trade deals allow imported cars from these partner countries to enter duty-free.

Local distributors of four EU car brands — Volkswagen, BMW, Peugeot, Mercedes Benz — have called for a “fair playing field.”ph – eu flag

In a separate position paper, the four EU car brands through their local distributors and partners have already submitted their separate position to the DTI requesting for the inclusion of automotive tariff in the FTA negotiation.

The Japanese-dominated Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), which the four EU car brands are also members, had excluded the automotive tariff in its position paper that was submitted last year.

“We want to put this on record that we are placing this as a policy issue,” said Philip John Orbeta, president of Volkswagen Philippines.

Orbeta even said the issue of “unfair playing field” is not something they want to bring up before the World Trade Organization (WTO) although “it seemed anybody we talked to said it is ‘unfair’ and that is ground for WTO complaint because it is anti-competitive.”

“That is under review,” Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a diplomatic tone.

Lopez, however, said that it is the job of EU to push its own interest and products in their partner countries in the FTA talks.

But Lopez also explained that the Philippines is also at this crucial stage of reviving its automotive industry.

“We have to think that we are trying to craft a new automotive manufacturing industry, we are still trying to strengthen our domestic industry by increasing the local content of locally-assembled cars,” he said.

Lopez also noted that EU car brands, which are luxury models, have a different market.

The negotiations for a free trade agreement between the EU and the Philippines were officially launched at political level on 22 December 2015.

The first negotiating round took place in Brussels from 23 to 27 May 2016. The round took place in a good atmosphere and with the main objective to get clarity on respective approaches, ambitions and expectations in the different negotiating areas.

The next round of negotiation is expected in November this year.