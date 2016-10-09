Azkals yield to Bahrain

Game Tomorrow

(Rizal Memorial Stadium)

8 p.m. – Philippines vs Bahrain

The Philippine Azkals paid dearly for their shaky defending and absorbed a 3-1 loss to Bahrain in an international friendly match held Friday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Aadem Khabir scored twice, including the opener four minutes after kickoff, before Marzooq Alromaihi denied the Azkals of a chance to salvage a draw when he struck Bahrain’s third goal in the second half injury time.

Mike Ott, younger brother of midfielder Manny Ott, had a dream debut for the Azkals with a 49th minute goal but the result should create worried faces from the team and supporters with over a month before the country hosts the AFF Suzuki Cup at the Philippine Sports Stadium.

The Azkals return to action tomorrow night against North Korea in their first meeting since the Filipino booters’ dramatic 3-2 victory in the World Cup/Asian Cup qualifiers last March.

Khabir put the visitors ahead when he scored off a short cross by Ahmed Madan. He doubled Bahrain’s lead seconds into the second half when he headed a corner kick into the back of the net.