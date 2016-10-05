Backsliding in corrupt practices during Aquino’s term end noted – survey

Business perception on corrupt practices in government has vastly improved during the Aquino administration, but there was a noticeable “backsliding” towards the end of its 6-year term indicating unsustainable efforts in ending corrupt practices, results of Social Weather Station (SWS) survey showed.

The SWS survey conducted from February 2 to May 6 this year or just before the May 10 national elections with a good 950 sampling of mostly repeat respondents from the previous three survey rounds showed a vast improvement in business perception of corruption in both government and private sectors.

SWS President Mahar Mangahas noted in his presentation that the general picture on efforts to eliminate corruption started very well and was maintained up to 2015, but there was backsliding in 2016.

The survey showed that 63 percent of respondents see a lot of public sector corruption up from 56 percent in 2013, disappointing far above the record-low 43 percent in 2012. This was a return to the 60-77 percent range under the GMA administration and the putting the marks equal to the 63 percent in 2000 under the Estrada administration.

Agencies with notable cases of backsliding in 2016 include the Department of Transportation and Communications to poor rating of negative 25 percent, Land Transportation Office to bad rating of negative 47 percent, the Bureau of Internal Revenue to poor rating of negative 27 percent and the Bureau of Customs to very bad rating of negative 68 percent.

Respondents showed that 35 percent have personal knowledge of corruption transaction with government in the last 3 months in their line of business, up from record low of 32 percent in 2015.

This was better than the record low of 32 percent in 2015.

The survey also showed that 42 percent of respondents in their sector of business gave bribes to win public sector contracts, a notable backsliding as this was higher than the record low of 39 percent in 2015 under Aquino but better than the 45-57 percent during the GMA leadership.

According to the survey, more (81 percent) business executives believe their business can prosper without paying bribe from only 74 percent during the Arroyo administration.

Also a record high of 73 percent disagreed that they cannot do anything to reduce corruption in government, but only 13 percent believed that government punishes corrupt government officials. This was, however, better than the record low of 11 percent in 2015.

In contrast, 60 percent said that corrupt executives in their sector of business are often punished.

To effectively reduce corruption, 87 percent of business executives said the passage of the Freedom of Information will greatly help reduce corrupt practices.

On the ease of doing business, 75 percent said transaction processes of the local government units are somewhat or definitely transparent from a record 79 percent in 2015; low of 73 percent in 2012 and 74 percent in 2009.