Baguio air quality still breathable

Baguio City – The city government underscored the city’s air is still breathable amidst a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) that the city is one of the most polluted cities in the country.

Baguio City (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) head Cordilia Lacsamana said the WHO report on Baguio City is based on the old 2013 and 2014 studies presented some time ago citing the Summer Capital as among the most polluted.

“This report is passé,” said Lacsamana, adding that an updated 2016 air monitoring report prepared by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) labeled the city’s air quality as “good to fair.”

This report represents air monitoring for the first and second quarters of the year, she said.

“We have not been remiss our air quality program,” Lacsamana said. “We remain to be aggressive in the implementation of various programs and projects geared towards improving the city’s air quality and we were able to go so far in sustaining and innovating our interventions that helped improve the air quality around the city. Our city’s air remain to be breathable and appropriate advises have also been issued to individuals with conditions aggravated by pollutants in the air to stay away from the few identified areas that have been considered to be with fair air quality.”