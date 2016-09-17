 Balancing act | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Balancing act


September 17, 2016
A porter makes the most of a single delivery trip at the Bankerohan Market in Davao City by balancing a sack of calamansi on his shoulder while carrying bags of asparagus with both hands. (Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)

