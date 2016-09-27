Bam seeks passage of Anti-Harassment of Tourists Act

Senator Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV yesterday called on Congress to pass the measure seeking to penalize persons found to be harassing domestic and foreign visitors to ensure Philippines remains tourist-friendly.

Photo Courtesy from bamaquino.com | mb.com.ph

Aquino is referring to Senate Bill No. 667 or the “Anti – Harassment of Tourists Act” which seeks to improve the country’s “tourist-friendliness” through seminars and discouraging aggressive solicitation of visitors.

Coincidentally, Aquino made the call as the country celebrates World Tourism Day.

“This bill seeks to ensure a pleasant experience for tourists by discouraging aggressive solicitation and imposing fines for repeat offenders,” Aquino said in the explanatory note of the bill.