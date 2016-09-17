 Bamboo surfing | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Bamboo surfing

September 17, 2016 (updated)
This boy discovers a unique water sporting activity in ‘bamboo surfing’ in the beach of Barangay Canaoay, San Fernando City, La Union yesterday. (Erwin G. Beleo)

