Barangay is tarsier ‘guardian’

Tacloban City – A barangay in Southern Leyte has designated itself as the protector of a unique species of tarsier found in the area, a report from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Eastern Visayas office (DENR) said.

MB File- The iconic Tarsier (Tarsius syrichta) is endemic to the Philippines. It is also found in Samar, Leyte, and Mindanao. (Manila Bulletin)

DENR Regional Director Leonardo Sibbaluca told reporters that the residents of Barangay Catmon in the municipality of Silago have been looking after the Philippine tarsier (Tarsius syrichta) and its habitat within the barangay for more than two years now.

The barangay council has passed a resolution calling for the protection and conservation of the unique tarsier.

Sibbaluca said Catmon was one of the sites where the presence of the rare animal was confirmed after the biological assessment conducted by the Flora and Fauna International in 2013.

The average height of the Catmon tarsier is 14 inches, more than double that of the more common Philippine tarsier.

Sibbaluca said his office helped arrange for the barangay residents to attend a tarsier community-based awareness program.