BDO named most preferred employer

BDO Unibank (BDO) has been named as the top of mind employer among all financial institutions by Jobstreet.com in the history of the online recruitment website.

Jobstreet conducted a series of surveys and interviews from May to July 2016 among its more than 14,000 members — mostly fresh graduates and junior executives — on their preferred employer.

Based on the result of the surveys on the 2016 Top 10 Companies, BDO was named fourth Most Preferred Employer, making the bank the only financial institution among the top 10 in the history of Jobstreet’s top companies.

Meanwhile, in another development, BDO also earned its Certificate of Compliance on Occupational Safety and Health Standards in NCR and on General Labor Standards.

BDO is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate, commercial and retail banking services.

These services include traditional loan and deposit products, as well as treasury, trust banking, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, insurance, retail cash cards and credit card services.

It is the largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management based on published statements of condition as of March 31, 2016.