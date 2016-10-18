BEAST now free agents after contracts end

BEAST (Photo courtesy of Cube Entertainment’s Twitter account)

The seven-year exclusive contracts of K-pop boy band BEAST ended Oct. 15, fueling speculations that they are leaving their agency.

With the expiration of the contracts, the boys are now free agents at the moment and they are no longer under Cube Entertainment. In the K-pop industry, contracts are renewed months before the expiration.

Korean reports indicated that BEAST will establish their own entertainment agency to handle their career.

Cube Entertainment was quoted as saying the issue of the contract renewal is still being discussed with BEAST.

BEAST members posted messages on Twitter and Instagram that hint at their future.

Dongwoon told fans to wait a little longer.

“It’s already been seven years since we first met. Thank you for being with us every step of the road. I’m sorry and I know it’s a confusing time for you guys, but please wait a little. We can’t celebrate a seven-year anniversary this year, but we can celebrate later. Thank you,” he wrote, according to the Korea Herald.

Doojoon posted, “I was also awake at this time seven years ago. I remember all the memories like it was just yesterday. It is the start to the second chapter of Beast’s story. Everyone, fighting. Thank you. I love you.”

“I am truly grateful for you guys, and I’m sorry that this is all I can say on such a meaningful day. I know I say this all the time, but I respect and love you all. I hope for only good things to come,” according to Yoseob.

On Twitter, Kikwang wrote, “Thank you for following and believing in us for the past seven years. We will repay you guys by showing a more mature and better side. We will continue to work for you guys so please continue to support us. Thank you so much and enjoy the rest of your weekend.”

Last April, Hyunseung left BEAST to become a solo artist. BEAST debuted in 2009.