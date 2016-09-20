Beep card system expanded to Alabang Town Center-Greenbelt P2P buses

MANILA — AFPayments Inc. will implement its beep card or tap and go system in RRCG Transport’s P2P buses from Alabang Town Center (ATC) to Greenbelt 1 in Makati City.

(MB File) A man holds new Beep Cards during the pilot-testing of the new ticketing system for the Light and Metro Rail Transit last July 20 in Manila. Beep Cards supplier AF Payments Inc. said the smartcards cost P20 a piece and may be loaded with a minimum of P12 to a maximum of P100 from vending machines located along LRT line 2 during the trial phase. (KJ Rosales) mb.com.ph

The firm stated that the beep and card system will provide convenience to commuters from southern Manila.

“After our rollout in northern Metro Manila P2P buses, we’re catering now to commuters down south. The RRCG Transport P2P bus service is a welcome option for commuters from the south. We are pleased that riders can use the multi-purpose beep™ card to pay for their fares,” AFPayments Inc. President and CEO Peter Maher said.

Commuters will be able to purchase or reload their beep cards in selling booths stationed at the ATC and Greenbelt 1 terminals.

The promo fare (extended until further notice) is PHP50, while the one-way discounted fare for senior citizens, PWDs, and students is PHP40. For concessionary beep™ cardholders, the discount is automatically deducted while students who wish to avail of the discount will have to pay in cash.

The RRCG Transport premium P2P service seeks to provide a more convenient and reliable transportation system to southern Metro Manila residents. The buses provide free wi-fi to passengers and are equipped with CCTV cameras for additional security. They have also compartments for storing bikes, wheelchairs and other equipments.

Its ATC to Greenbelt route operates from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a bus that leaves every 30 minutes.

The P2P bus system was created by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to help improve traffic and ease commuter woes by cutting travel time compared to normal multi-stop buses as the buses travel non-stop from the terminal to the drop-off point. It currently has routes from Trinoma-Makati and Ortigas-Makati with additional routes forthcoming within the next few months.

The beep card is a tap-and-go payment system accepted in all three elevated railways (LRT 1, LRT 2, and MRT 3), select bus lines and at the Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX). It can be purchased for PHP20, is reloadable and valid for four years. Offsite reloading partners are also now available.