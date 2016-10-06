Beer season

Where to go for the best Oktoberfest parties

By now most people know the story of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810, and the festivities that were held in the fields in front of the city of Munich. The horse races that were held to celebrate the occasion were so popular that they were repeated the next year. And so on, and so on, until the Oktoberfest became an event celebrated not just in Munich, but around the world. It isn’t really that the marriage has some great significance to the rest of the world, but it’s a pretty good marketing tool and a great excuse to drink copious amounts of beer, eat sausages, and pork knuckles, and act silly with your friends and family—all under the guise of Oktoberfest festivities. And when you think about it, a lot of people love beer.​









I recently read an article in Forbes that posed a more “scientific” theory. It starts with brewing beer, which is an ancient beverage that goes back to the days of the ancient Egyptians. Beer is made from barley, water, hops, and yeast. The yeast is what turns the sugars from the grains into alcohol and CO2, thus creating beer. In the early days, most of what was brewed was ale, which is made without hops, and is generally fruitier, more bitter, and more robust. Ale was made using top-fermenting yeast, which rises to the top during fermentation, creating a very thick and rich yeast-head. Ale yeast works best at warmer temperatures. In the late 18th century, brewers began using bottom-fermenting yeasts which produced a beer (called lager) that was lighter, crisp, with a cleaner and smoother taste. Bottom-fermenting yeast worked best in cold temperatures.

​So breweries would have to wait until September, the start of the “-ber/brrr” season to brew these beers that were thought to be better tasting. It only takes a couple of weeks to brew beer, so toward the end of September big parties serving lots of beer would celebrate the end of the hot summer months and the availability of good beer. Thus, the article concludes, Oktoberfest origins story was just a reason given “for the simple fact that everyone got drunk to celebrate being able to get drunk on good beer again.” I kind of like that story better.

​Either way, Oktoberfest is now celebrated around the world, including the Philippines—land of San Miguel Beer. And while many hotels and restaurants have Oktoberfest activities, my favorites are the ones held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila and Hyatt City of Dreams Manila because of the overflowing food and beer, and the oompah-pah bands.

​The Sofitel event, which is held with the German Club is probably the biggest Oktoberfest celebration in Manila, and the closest you can get to being in Germany. Last year, 7,500 mugs of beer were consumed and 3,350 people attended. The Harbor Garden Tent is transformed into a beer garden with long tables and benches for people to sit together.

German Club members wear their dirndls and lederhosen, and the San Miguel Beer flows freely and puts you in the mood to do things you wouldn’t ordinarily do—like stand on the table and flap your arms while singing along with the Bavarian Sound Express as they belt out the traditional Oktoberfest song “Fliegerlied.”

I’m not too sure about the lyrics but there’s a lot of “fly, fly, fly” and “strong, strong, strong” with the appropriate actions. The song is played throughout the night, with the guests getting louder and rowdier each time. Yes, even normally shy Filipinos, who may suddenly find themselves in a conga line.

​The food at the Sofitel event is typically German and stick-to-your-ribs. I always like the obatzda, a Bavarian cheese dish made with two thirds Camembert and one third butter, paprika, and beer. All sorts of sausages will be available (weisswurst, bratwurst, wieners, kasekrainer), as well as smoked pork chops, wiener schnitzel, ham, grilled pork knuckles, roast pork, and an enormous steamship roast with gravy and horseradish. Of course, cold cuts, salads, potatoes in all forms, black forest cake, and apple strudel are also on the menu. In fact, my dilemma is always choosing between eating everything in sight, or not eating much and getting my fill of San Miguel draft beer.

​Oktoberfest at the Hyatt City of Dreams is fairly new, in fact they held their first event just last year. It’s a much smaller event, held at The Cafe (the rear section is transformed into a beer garden with tables and benches), but nonetheless just as fun. This year, the free-flowing beer will be from Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan, the world’s oldest brewery. Hyatt City of Dreams executive chef Michael Luedtke is German, so aside from the commonly known German fare, the Hyatt’s buffet will have a few dishes that come from his own recipes. I’m looking forward to sampling more of his traditional German food. Last year, I loved the homemade liverwurst and tiny, yeasty sugar glazed donuts. The hotel also brought in bottles of curry ketchup for Currywurst, a beloved German fastfood dish of fried pork sausages.

​Other dishes to expect at the Hyatt are crisp-skinned roasted pork knuckles, sausages of all kinds, cold cuts and pâtés, schnitzel, gingerbread cookies, apple and plum strudels, smoked pork roast, beef goulash, pretzels with mustard, and The Cafe’s regular buffet items. Again, it’s always a toss-up between eating a lot, or drinking a lot and dancing to the oompah-pah band (this year it’s the Rock Oompahs). Maybe this year, I’ll be able to do both. I really love Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila is on Oct. 7 and 8. Ticket prices are set at P3,950 for German Club non-member premium seats and P3,700 for German Club non-member regular seats. Group discounts are available. For more information on ticket sales call the German Club Manila at 02 894 2899 or email at reservations@germanclub.ph. For special room offers, call Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila at 02 551 5555 or email at H6308@sofitel.com.

PROST! Oktoberfest 2016 at the Hyatt City of Dreams Manila is on Oct. 27 to 30. Ticket prices are set at P2,588 nett per person. Reserve your table now at 021 1234 or visit http://bit.ly/thecafeseats.