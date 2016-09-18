Beijing citizens spend 2 billion yuan over Mid-Autumn Festival

Shopping during Mid-Autumn Festival. [File photo] | en.people.cn | mb.com.ph

The retail sales of business and service sectors reached over 2 billion yuan during Mid-Autumn Festival, said a report by Beijing Municipal Commission of Commerce (BMCC) on Saturday. This is 6.6 percent increase to last year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

BMCC states that during the holiday the sales of three big retailers Suning (the physical outlets), Capital Outlets, and Carrefour all increased by 10 percent to that of the holiday last year. In online stores, convenience in transportation and more competitive prices are the driving force.

Mooncakes are a necessary food during Mid-Autumn Festival. Suppliers sell different flavored mooncakes, including cranberry French red wine, honey green tea, and French walnut cheese. Time-honored Beijing Daoxiangcun for the first time sells 3D rabbit mooncakes.

During the festival, family get-togethers, wedding dinners, and tourism catering are all popular.