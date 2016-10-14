 Beloved | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Beloved

Beloved


October 14, 2016
The image of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej is projected on a giant screen during a recent exhibition in Bangkok. The King, 88, died Thursday, leaving a whole nation in grief. (AP)

The image of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej is projected on a giant screen during a recent exhibition in Bangkok. The King, 88, died Thursday, leaving a whole nation in grief. (AP)