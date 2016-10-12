‘Best Lechon’ contest to debut during Negros Oriental’s Buglasan Festival

DUMAGUETE CITY — Dozens of lechon makers in Negros Oriental are set to join the first ever Best Lechon contest, one of the activities lined up for the province’s Buglasan Festival held every second week of October.

The Buglasan lechon competition promises to be an interesting one, as more than a dozen makers have already confirmed their participation, said provincial agriculturist Nestor Villaflores.



The Kahugpungan sa mga Magba-baboy og Magma-manok sa Negros Oriental Inc. (KASAMA), headed by Pepito Vicuna, is organizing the lechon competition.

According to Kenneth Sapan of KASAMA, this is a good time for lechon makers in the province to impress the public with their best recipes.

The winner will receive PHP20,000, a very small amount compared to the cost of the lechon, but the promotion that joining the contest would generate would be more than the expense.

Part of the contest mechanics is for the participants to provide their own lechon choppers. They will be given time to promote their products during a dinner with the governor, when the roasted pigs will be served for everyone to taste.

The maker of the crispiest and tastiest lechon will receive a certification from Governor Roel Degamoas as the province’s Best Lechon maker.

Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol is expected to grace the opening of the 2016 agri-livestock fair on Thursday, which will be highlighted by the turnover of two four-wheel drive farm tractors worth PHP3 million.

Other activities lined up during the day include the booth and pinaka contest, symposium on swine management, 4H club RIC and FA quiz bee, RIC Kalabas-based cooking contest, 4H rice-based one-dish meal contest, 4H sweet potato processing and packaging, fisherfolk’s crab catching contest, 4H extemporaneous speaking contest, 4H club Lubok, Tahup, Alig-ig contest, and the Miss 4H club beauty pageant.