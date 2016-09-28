 Better safe than sorry | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
September 28, 2016
Office workers at the Pryce Tower on J. P. Laurel Avenue in Davao City participate in an earthquake drill held Wednesday. (Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)

