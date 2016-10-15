 Better safe than sorry | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Better safe than sorry

Better safe than sorry


October 15, 2016
There will be no work for this fisherman as he reels his net in Barangay Bagumbayan in Navotas City to prepare for tropical storm ‘Karen’ which was expected to make landfall in Metro Manila yesterday. (Camille Ante / Manial Bulletin)

There will be no work for this fisherman as he reels his net in Barangay Bagumbayan in Navotas City to prepare for tropical storm ‘Karen’ which was expected to make landfall in Metro Manila yesterday. (Camille Ante / Manial Bulletin)