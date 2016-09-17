Better weather ahead as ‘Gener’ makes exit
Northern Luzon can experience improving weather beginning Sunday with the looming exit of Typhoon ‘Gener’ (international name ‘Malakas’) from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
“We expect ‘Gener’ to exit PAR this Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” state weather bureau forecaster Buddy Javier said.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) made the forecast as no weather system near PAR could prevent ‘Gener’ from exiting this area, he said.
Javier said ‘Gener’ is moving northwards and is expected to turn towards Japan or the Chinese mainland.
“Either way, we expect Northern Luzon’s weather to improve as ‘Gener’ moves away from the country,” he said.
Light to moderate rainfall and less intense winds can be expected there, he continued.
However, waters off the area will not be still yet “so it’s best for people there to avoid venturing to sea as much as possible,” he said.
In its severe weather bulletin issued Saturday, PAGASA located ‘Gener’ at some 335 km. north-northeast of Basco municipality in northern Philippines’ Batanes province as of 4 a.m.
PAGASA said ‘Gener’ intensified and is moving northwards, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 165 kph near its center and gustiness of up to 200 kph.
‘Gener’ is expected to move northwards at 17 kph, PAGASA said.
The agency forecast ‘Gener’ to be some 720 km. north of Basco — already outside PAR — by Sunday morning.
PAGASA also expects ‘Gener’ to be 1,000 km. north-northeast of Basco by Monday morning.