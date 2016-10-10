Beware Red-Eyed internet detectives

The s—t hit the fan in the electrifying world of Philippine art. It seems that a painting allegedly by Félix Resurrección Hidalgo could be a re-baptized Belgian painter’s work.

Lot No. 144 of Salcedo Auction’s “Important Philippine Art” event last Sept. 17 was a little girl’s portrait entitled Una Damita and inscribed A mi querido amigo Gonzalvez / FR Hidalgo / Paris 1901. Estimated price was at nosebleed heights, seven to nine million pesos.

The Auction Catalogue declares that the subject is Ana Maria Gonzalvez, she of a “young, innocent, and beautiful visage,” daughter of extremaduran Antonio Gonzalvez who was in the hospitality industry, who had migrated to Paris and who was a good friend of Hidalgo, “a great admirer of his art.”



Una Damita by Félix Resurrección Hidalgo (Salcedo Auction Catalogue) and Portrait d’une fillette au chapeau by Léon Herbo (Artvalue.com) INNOCENCE OF A LITTLE GIRLUna Damita by Félix Resurrección Hidalgo (Salcedo Auction Catalogue) and Portrait d’une fillette au chapeau by Léon Herbo (Artvalue.com)

And further, that Ana Maria died during World War II and the painting successively inherited by a daughter and a granddaughter and that the unnamed owner-consignor bought the painting from a Parisienne, Mme. Gerome.

Richie Lerma of Salcedo Auctions reports that the information came from the owner-consignor, that a “leading authority and author of two award-winning books” signaled thumbs-up and that the painting passed a “black light” test. Notwithstanding its description as “a testament to Hidalgo’s sure hand, eye for detail, and supreme artistry,” Una Damita went unsold at the auction.

Enter Facebook friends Ben Ramos (of Vancouver, Canada) and Isidra Reyes (of Metro Manila) who discovered that a near-identical painting—with green background and no Hidalgo inscription—was auctioned at Brussels’ Hôtel de Ventes on May 15, 2001 entitled Portrait d’une filette au chapeau and again, still in Brussels, on Oct.13, 2014 at Horta Art et Antiquités entitled Portrait de jeune fille estimated at 1,500 to 2,000 euros. Both times, the painting was by Léon Herbo (1850 to 1907). Ben found nothing, however, about the Gonzalvezes.

Sherlock Holmes would have applauded.

The auctioneers themselves promptly posted on Facebook, “While Salcedo Auctions is in no position to declare conclusively that the painting it had offered is a forgery, it does however accept that the evidence presented puts into question the attribution of the work to Hidalgo…The consignor insists upon the painting’s provenance and the result of the black light test. Salcedo Auctions, however, feels that in the light of the evidence presented, the consignor’s defense is not strong enough to warrant the continued attribution of the painting as a Hidalgo …”

Richie tells me he contacted the Brussels auction houses and was told that at the 2014 auction, the painting was sold to a “professional” who then sold it to a “foreigner.” INTERPOL is onto the case and we may soon know if the Hidalgo is indeed a Horta in disguise and the identities of the Dramatis Personae: the “foreigner” Belgium buyer, painter-forger, art authority, consignor, and of course, the mastermind.

It’s a long way from 1,500 to 2,000 euros (80,000 to 100,000 pesos) for a genuine Horta to 7,000,000 to 9,000,000 pesos for a fake Hidalgo. For the tempted, beware alert, skeptical, and determined IT-savvy people who can stay sleepless, glued to computer screens.

Note: Testing a painting under “black light” means looking at the work under ultraviolet light. This would normally differentiate old and recent paint.

Comments are cordially invited, addressed to walangwala888@gmail.com