BI satellite office at SM Aura soon

The

(BI) will soon open a satellite office at the SM Aura Tower in Taguig City to make its service accessible to foreigners based in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) business district and neighboring areas.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has authorized the bureau to negotiate with SM Prime Holding Inc. (SMPHI) on the establishment of the new BI field office.

He said SMPHI earlier agreed to provide the BI, free of rental charges, a space at the 8th floor of the SM Aura mall, including furniture and fixtures, which the bureau can occupy and use.

“With the opening of this new facility, volume of transactions and people in our Manila main office will be further reduced, thus resulting in a more efficient and speedy delivery of services to our clientele,” the BI chief said.

The facility is similar to the BI satellite office which has been operating for the past four years at the SM City-North shopping mall in Quezon City.

Aguirre authorized the office to process applications for pre-arranged employment visa, treaty trader’s visa, special visa for employment generation (SVEG), and visa for business executives and expatriates of the top 1,000 corporations and multinational firms with headquarters in the country.

It can likewise process applications for extension of temporary visitor’s visa (TVV) of foreign tourists and extension of tourist visa for alien visitors who overstayed for not more than six months, and payment of annual report.

The office may also issue long-stay visitor visa extension (LSVVE); special work permit (SWP) and provisional permit to work (PPW); ACR I-Card; BI clearance certificate and certificate of not the same person (NTSP); and emigration clearance certificate (ECC).

In a department order issued last Sept. 27, Aguirre said the new office “will provide the BI and its clientele a new, modern and spacious frontline transaction area that is free from congestion now being experienced at the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila, thus affording comfort and relief to the transacting public.”