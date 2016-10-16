 Bibingka season | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
October 16, 2016
Demand for bibingka – rice cakes – usually goes up as Christmas approaches, and a street vendor in Cebu City hopes to make a hefty profit from the popular delicacy. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin)

