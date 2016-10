Bieber fans in Amsterdam saw through disguise

Living the normal life is what most of the celebrities wish they can do.

But sadly, Justin Bieber fans spotted him while enjoying his morning cup of coffee in Amsterdam. Perhaps he did not think through the choice of disguise — a brunette wig.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Oct 7, 2016 at 7:07am PDT

In a video caught by one of his fans on Instagram, Bieber was asking a random stranger: “Hey, does this look real?,” pointing to his “beard and mustache.”

Video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Amsterdam, The Netherlands earlier today. (October 7) A video posted by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Oct 7, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

Maybe Justin should get a “disguise stylist.”