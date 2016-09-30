Big Data: Getting Employment Trends without DOLE Stats

I was trying to analyze labor and employment in the Philippines to look for job trends, but the DOLE’s most recent data was stale with the most recent data dated 2012. (FOI fail!) So I hunted for alternative datasets online that are ‘fresher’.

Background:

Companies routinely require an NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) clearance as part of the job application process. So by tracking the number of NBI clearances that were issued, we can have an “idea/sense/approximation” of how many people were applying for jobs.

Fortunately NBI has published their 2015 Clearance applications statistics over at data.gov.ph. Several things are noteworthy of this NBI dataset.

It is published not in PDF format but in CSV so there is no need to redo data entry. In addition, NBI dataset also provides added details like Month, Region, and locations inside each region with the matching Clearance applications. This gives us a wealth of information to work with.

I hope the NBI can add another detail to their reports – Purpose of NBI clearance applications. This enables us to find out the percentage of people getting NBI for domestic or foreign purposes. Also, if we can have multi year data from the NBI, we can then do longitudinal studies to project trends on a year by year basis.

Results:

Click on the link below:

https://public.tableau.com/views/NBIClearanceStatistics2015/NBIClearanceStatistics?:embed=y&:display_count=yes

Big Data: Getting Employment Trends without DOLE Stats | mb.com.ph

Insights:

Big Data: Getting Employment Trends without DOLE Stats | mb.com.ph

The National Capital Region holds the bulk of clearances issued by the NBI. The presumption here is that the bulk of the jobs and NBI clearances are closely related. Further, there were only three other regions that were above the ‘National Average’ – Calabarzone, Central Luzon Regions and Region VII. All other regions were below this average.

Big Data: Getting Employment Trends without DOLE Stats | mb.com.ph

On a monthly basis nationwide, there is a huge decline in NBI clearance issuances during the last part of the year. Either companies are stopping hiring, or people stopped looking for jobs at the tailend of the year. Or could it be that the Holiday season also means reduced NBI work days?

I also reached out to Titanium Technologies, one of the pioneers in cloud HR Solutions to compare with their data for Metro Manila New Hires for 2015. From the two lines below (shown with different scales) We can see that when the NBI clearances (Orange) are going up, there is a higher probability that companies are ramping up (blue) and vice versa.

The dotted lines are the exponential trend lines of the two curves.

Big Data: Getting Employment Trends without DOLE Stats | mb.com.ph

Related articles:

• Big Data and Small Business Loans

• Big Data in Network Security Management

• Can big Data analytics save lives?

• Can Big Data help COA uncover procurement Anomalies?