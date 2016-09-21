Big shoes to fill for Miss World PH 2016

The new Miss World Philippines will be known on Sept. 25 at Manila Hotel.

DR. LOI Estrada relinquishes the MARE board chairmanship to daughter Jackie

Miss World Philippines 2015 was Hillarie Parungao who was Miss World Top 6. In 2011, Gwendoline Ruais was Miss World first runner-up, and in 2013, Megan Young made history by winning the Miss World crown for the Philippines.

This year’s finalists are: Maria Paula Prose, 23, Cagayan; Shenna Zaldivar, 19, Dapitan City; Rosette Tayam, 21, Zambales; Alyana Cagandahan, 23, Laguna; Arienne Calingua, 24, Pampanga; Casey Austria, 25, Bicol; Sarah Joson, 23, Manila; Sandra Lemonon, 21, Pasig City; Jan Helen Villanueva, 24, Bulacan; Kristine Lopez, 22, Bulacan; Shaina Sazon, 18, Makati City; Arah Salientes, 20, San Fernando, Pampanga; Catriona Gray, 22, Albay; Madeleine Magdaleno Uy, 18, Nueva Ecija; Charlene Fontanilla, 19, Mandaluyong City; Roshiel Asingua, 21, Cebu City; Irina Cortez, 21, Makati City; Ivanna Pacis, 20, Makati City; Vinnie Camille Quiangco, 23, Roxas City; Quenie Lorenzo, 18, Bulacan; Marah Muñoz, 23, Parañaque City; Jane Pactoranan, 21, Antipolo City; Ralph Lauren Asuncion, 25, Batangas City; Yara Caunca, 19, Las Piñas City and Ivy Enriquez, 21, Bataan.

Miss World Limited, the British licensor of the Miss World franchise granted Ms. Cory Quirino’s CQ Global Quest Inc. and Viva Live Inc., has the exclusive right to run the pageant’s Philippine competition starting this year.

Viva brings to the table years of experience in managing and staging events, a steady roster of the most sought after stars, and seasoned production capabilities. Quirino, as pageant director, takes care of bringing out the best in the Filipina candidates to take the most coveted Miss World crown.

Miss World Ltd., based in London, is the longest-running beauty pageant in the world established in 1951. It is the biggest of beauty pageant competitions with over 120 participating countries.

VIC DEL ROSARIO and Cory Quirino seal Miss World partnership with a handshake

MARE Foundation under new board

Just recently, the chairmanship of the MARE Foundation was turned over to Jackie Ejercito by former senator Loi Ejercito. The occasion, held at the San Andres Sports Center with Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada as special guest, coincided with Jackie’s 50th birthday.

Other members of the new MARE Foundation board are Precy V. Ejercito, vice chairman; Corina Ponce-Enrile Yenko, treasurer; and Ma. Cristina Tantoco Morada, corporate secretary. The directors are Fr. Edward M. Lavin, Maria Rowena O. Ejercito, Gabriel Ma. J. Lopez, Precy V. Mathay, Willin C. Chan, Evelyn Carballo and Benita Tanyag.

MARE Foundation was established in 1996 by then Vice President Joseph Estrada and wife Dr. Loi Ejercito, to help improve the quality of life of underprivileged Filipinos. After more than 20 years, it has helped thousands of Filipinos through medical, dental and surgical missions, medical assistance program, feeding projects, livelihood projects, scholarships and relief assistance to victims of flood, fire and other calamities including conflict situations.

Equally worth mentioning is the Dialysis Center Project of the foundation, which is in partnership with the City Government of Manila. This project, which provides free dialysis sessions to poor Manileños, started at the time when Dr. Loi was still First Lady, wherein she helped build a dialysis center in Malacañang.

