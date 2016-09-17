Bill seeks to ensure Pinoys can swim

With flood-causing weather disturbances occuring at least 25 times a year in an archipelago like the Philippines, it has become necessary for Filipinos to learn to swim and rescue people on the verge of drowning.

Iligan City Rep. Frederick W. Siao made this observation as he urged collegues in the HOuse of Representatives to support House bill 3495 or the Drowning Prevention Act.

The bill proposes the inclusion of mandatory swimming lessons as a subject in the K-12 Basic Education Curriculum.

He said swimming, water safety and rescue lessons should be made an integral part of the overall strategy to reduce the incidence of drowning during natural calamities or recreational aquatic activities.

Because Filipinos live in an archipelago which also has various types of natural water forms, aside from being flood prone, all Filipinos must learn how to swim, develop skiills in rescuing people from drowning and learn water accident first aid.

“The united Nationsl Children’s Fund survey disclosed that drowning is the second leading cause of death among Filipino children aged 14 and belw, and the fourth leading cause of death from injurin in the Philippines,” said Siao.

Citing a report published by the World health Organization, Siao said drowning is a “serious and neglected public health threat” that causes an average 372,000 deaths annually.

“The Philipines as an archipelago with waters within and around and frequently visited by typhoos is indeed a place where there is a high risk of rowning. Hence drowning prevention measures is a must,” the neophyte lawmaker said.

Under the bill the Department of Education, in coordination with the National Disastr Risk Reuction and Management Council, will include swimming lessons in the K-12 basic education curriculum for privatel and public elementary and secondary schools.