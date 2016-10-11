BIR, DTI simplify business registration

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) logo

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have come up with a joint simple procedure in the registration of business enterprises like sole proprietor and partnership.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay and DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said the program is in line with President Duterte’s instruction to all government offices to simplify documentary requirements and procedure sought by the transacting public.

Under the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed by the two officials, the BIR will issue Tax Identification Number (TIN) through the electronic registration (eReg) system linked to the Philippine Business Registry (PBR) under the DTI.

The BIR will process the registration of the new business and issue the corresponding Certificate of Registration (COR) and other permits relative to secondary registration after completing the documentary requirements.

The BIR will also provide information materials to DTI for their clients.

The DTI, for its part, shall issue the TIN to their clients through the PBR linked to the eReg system and provide the BIR a monthly list of DTI registered business with issued TINs.

The DTI shall also inform their clients to proceed to the BIR to complete their registration requirements before the issuance of the COR.

Both the agencies agreed to establish a linkage on certain policies and procedures of the registration of the business as a whole.

The full text of the MOA is posted at the BIR website at www.bir.gov.ph.