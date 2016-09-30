Blac Chyna just posted Rob Kardashian’s number

Karma strikes back as Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s fiancee posted his number on twitter.

Robert Kardashian Number. (818) 317-5131 ! — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) September 30, 2016

Earlier this week, Rob posted little sister Kylie Jenner’s number on twitter after reportedly having a baby shower without Blac Chyna.

But, it turns out there were supposedly two baby showers; one for Blac and the other one for Robert.

Blac took into snapchat why she posted her baby daddy’s number on her social account.

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 29, 2016 at 7:59pm PDT

“To ensure your men is not texting bitches, just tweet his number out. How’s that feel Rob?” Chyna said.