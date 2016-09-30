Blac Chyna just posted Rob Kardashian’s number
Karma strikes back as Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s fiancee posted his number on twitter.
Robert Kardashian Number. (818) 317-5131 !
— Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) September 30, 2016
Earlier this week, Rob posted little sister Kylie Jenner’s number on twitter after reportedly having a baby shower without Blac Chyna.
But, it turns out there were supposedly two baby showers; one for Blac and the other one for Robert.
Blac took into snapchat why she posted her baby daddy’s number on her social account.
“To ensure your men is not texting bitches, just tweet his number out. How’s that feel Rob?” Chyna said.