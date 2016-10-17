Blowback from US intervention in PH 100 years ago?

Blowback, according to the dictionary, is an unforeseen and unwanted effect, result, or set of repercussions.

This is how Boston Globe opinion writer Stephen Kinzer described the possible eruption of anger over a war the US waged more than 100 years ago in the Philippines. “Sometimes Americans think we have won a war, only to realize years or decades later that our victory was incomplete…Rarely has blowback from an overseas intervention come back to haunt us so long after the shooting stopped,” Kinzer wrote on October 16, 2016.

The writer— a senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University—pointed out that President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s anti-West and anti-American stance is deeply rooted in history.

Almost everybody at the ASEAN Summit in Laos were stunned when the Philippine president showed photographs of bodies of Filipinos killed during the Philippine-American war in 1989, which Kinzer described as a “horrific military campaign to suppress native resistance.”

Enraged by a guerrilla massacre of U.S. troops in Samar, General Jacob H. Smith retaliated by carrying out an indiscriminate attack upon its inhabitants. His order “KILL EVERY ONE OVER TEN” became a caption in the New York Journal cartoon on May 5, 1902. The caption read: “Criminals Because They Were Born Ten Years Before We Took the Philippines”. Public domain

“Most Americans would have no idea what these new Filipino leaders are talking about. We forgot the Philippine War long ago. Filipinos remember it vividly. It stands with the horrors of Japanese occupation during World War II as one of their great national traumas,” noted the Globe Boston opinion writer.

A very old debt is finally coming due.

Rather than allow independence, US President William McKinley directed Filipinos to accept “benevolent assimilation” and submit to “the strong arm of authority.” Senator George Frisbie Hoar of Massachusetts called this “a message of tyranny, of hate, of oppression, and of slaughter.” The total body count from the Philippine-American differed widely—from 20,000 to one million.

“Americans ruled the Philippines until finally, after retaking the island from Japanese occupiers, allowing independence in 1946. For most of the 70 years since then, [the US has] guided Filipino security policy. That may now be changing,” said Kinzer.

As a result of recent pronouncements by Duterte, uncertain now are the US “strategic projects” for the Philippines, which is to be a bulwark to confront China and to resist its claims in the South China Sea.

“The new Filipino government has declared that it will do precisely what the United States does not want: Recognize ‘geopolitical realities’ and begin talks with China aimed at ‘peacefully settling our disputes.’”

These developments, however, does not mean that the Philippines will allow China to dominate it. This is amplified by Philippine Foreign Affairs secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. who said: “Painful experience under the thumb of a ‘white big brother,’ has produced a national resolve never to allow ‘any other nation to bully us.’”

The US Forces deployed in Mindanao may also have to go as the President does not share the US Pentagon’s belief that the best way to weaken insurgents is the use of firepower.

Rather than reinforce American counterinsurgency forces, Duterte wants them out. American troops, said the President, intensify wars rather than calming them; so “they have to go.”

In spite of the negative comments from various external sectors, the Philippine president remains very popular.

“His encouragement of vigilante violence, which has led to several thousand murders, suggests that he is being fully honest when he says, “I don’t care about human rights.” His foreign policy turnaround is another sharp break with Filipino tradition. All of this has made him immensely popular,” wrote Kinzer.

Filipino casualties on the first day of the Philippine-American war/This image is a work of a U.S. Army soldier or employee, taken or made as part of that person’s official duties. Public domain

“Americans might find it puzzling that a Filipino president would use the story of this long-ago massacre to justify ending his country’s security partnership with the United States…They provoke anger that becomes part of collective memory. It is passed down through generations. That is why a 110-year-old atrocity has suddenly leaped from the pages of history to reshape today’s world,” wrote Kinzer.

“Invasions and occupations, it turns out, leave deep scars.”