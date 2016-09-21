BOC-Davao collects P1 billion in august

By Antonio L. Colina IV

Davao City – The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Davao noted that its collection for August 2016 has reached P1.017 billion that has surpassed its target of P936.30 million for last month by 7.97 percent, according to a top BOC official here.

Davao City Map (Photo courtesy of Google Map)

BOC-Davao’s August 2016 performance was better compared to the same period last year where it only collected about P758.64 million, missing by 16.68 percent its P885.23 million collection target, bared Christlamb Reae C. Vicente, customs and tariff specialist at the BOC-Davao.

Vicente said they were satisfied with the revenues collected by the Davao port last month, more so that some other ports in the country fell short of their respective revenue targets.

According to its report, BOC-Davao also collected P1.079 billion in July 2016, which was 8.72 percent higher than its target of P985.40 million.

Vicente said he was optimistic the agency will be able to meet its target for the second half of this year that has been set at P5.926 billion, with its collections averaging between P25 million to P27 million a day.

The bureau’s target for the months of July to December has been set at P218.4 billion.

BOC Commissioner Nicanor E. Faeldon, in a September 1, 2016 memorandum, said the Development Budget and Coordiantion Committee (DBCC) has reduced the BOC’s collection targets to P409 billion from P498.67 billion, with P402.5 billion as cash component.

The commissioner cited the “continuous decline in oil prices and level of imports in the recent months affecting the BOC’s collection performance” as the reason for the revision of the collection targets.

“The recomputed cash collection target is 12.6 percent higher than the 2015 BOC actual cash collection of P357.4 billion,” he said.