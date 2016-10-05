Bohol jail seeks funds to build cells

Tagbilaran City — The provincial government of Bohol is willing to allocate P10 million to build more cells at the Bohol District Jail (BDJ) to address congestion.

Bohol Map (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Gov. Edgar Chatto assigned the Local Finance Committee (LFC) to identify the fund source for the project.

Chatto instructed the LFC to submit the report to the Provincial Development Council and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan for endorsement.

He is anticipating the overcrowding of the jail as more persons are arrested in the government’s anti-drug campaign.

Jail Warden Jose Rusylvi Abueva said during the recent Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting that the facility badly needs more cells but they lack funds to build them.

Abueva had recommended 10 more cells which needs R5 million.

The jail only has 25 cells which could accommodate only 400 inmates.

It is already overcrowded with 740 detainees. With the daily anti-illegal drugs operations, it could go up to 1,000, Abueva said.

Abueva also noted that a number of detainees have been there for years because their cases had dragged in court.

Ten detainees were recently transferred to the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Abueva said 901 of the 1,399 inmates in entire Bohol have been detained for drug-related cases.

The Tagbilaran City Jail has the biggest number of drug detainees with 198 of the 275 detainees. At the BDJ, 469 of the 740 inmates face drug cases.

The Talibon District Jail with 92 of the 159 detainees have been charged with drug-related offenses.