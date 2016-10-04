BOI investments up 200% in Sept; sees more trade deals with China

Committed projects approved by the Board of Investments in September jumped more than 200 percent to P51 billion in the same month last year bringing year to date investments to P286 billion or 49 percent higher than the same period last year.

DTI Secretary and BOI Chairman Ramon M. Lopez told reporters at the EU-Philippines Business Summit that the BOI of which he is a chairman sees a 10 to 15 percent growth investments this year.

Lopez also said there will several trade cooperation agreements that may be signed during President Duterte’s visit to China this month. He said at least three groups are lining up agreements to be signed during the visit.

He also estimated at least 100 business delegation that will accompany the President’s trip.

Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, who is also BOI Managing Head, cited this substantial increase as indicative of the confidence in the Duterte administration in the first 100 days of this government.

Rodolfo said that while there had been decline in the portfolio investments or in the stock market but that kind of investments are rather erratic in nature and the outflows of hot money is not purely a Philippine phenomenon but has a regional dimension as other countries also posted declines.

Some sectors though have blamed the unsavory rhetorics by c himself has led investors to dump the Philippines.

“What we’re seeing in the real sector that relies on fundamentals of the economy is that growth is being sustained or even accelerated,” he said.

Rodolfo said that the economy is performing very well. He cited that imports have been increasing which could be blamed for the corresponding decline in dollars as companies prepare for orders for the brisk Christmas season.

Look at the major important components of the country’s impost which should show of strong growth in the manufacturing sector.

Already, Rodolfo has projected of a bullish 7 to 8 percent in GDP for the entire with the huge jump in growth in the last quarter of 2016.