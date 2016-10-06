BOI receives 18-member delegation from the Europe-ASEAN Business Alliance

The EABA delegates during their courtesy call on Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo at the BOI.

The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) received the Europe-ASEAN Business Alliance (EABA) delegates for a courtesy call on Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo in their recently conducted Philippine Business Mission.

EABA is an alliance made up of leading European multinational companies with serious business interests in the ASEAN region. The alliance regularly organizes in-country business missions in order to meet with high-ranking representatives of national governments or regional organizations. For 2016, EABA is conducting business missions to Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

During the courtesy call, Undersecretary Rodolfo highlighted the healthy relationship between the Philippines and EU in terms of trade and investments. He also assured the delegates that economic relations between the Philippines and European countries will further strengthen in through initiatives and industrial policies that aim to foster a better business environment in the country. He further cited the “Three Pillars Strategy” of the Philippines for Europe, through the EU GSP+, PH-EU FTA and PH-EFTA, as huge opportunities that EU companies investing in the Philippines may take advantage of.

EABA’s Philippine Business Mission was held on September 28-29, 2016, with the courtesy call taking place during the first day.

This year’s 18-member delegation, twice from the 2014 EABA mission’s nine delegates, represents the keen interest of European companies to do business in the Philippines. The EABA delegation is composed of the biggest and high-profile companies operating in the areas of automotive industries, high-value agro technology, health services, dairy food production, innovation, power and automation, and banking and finance.