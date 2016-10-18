Bolkiah told how Duterte bares teeth on critics

President Rodrigo R. Duterte did not hesitate to tell Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah that he intentionally issues harsh remarks against his critics, a Palace official said.



Duterte arrived in Brunei for a three-day official visit and will hold talks with Sultan Bolkiah on bilateral and international issues. / AFP PHOTO / Brunei Informations Department / STR | mb.com.ph This handout photo released on October 17, 2016 by the Brunei Informations Department shows Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (R) and Philippiness President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd L) walking together during Duterte’s official welcoming ceremony at the Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei.Duterte arrived in Brunei for a three-day official visit and will hold talks with Sultan Bolkiah on bilateral and international issues. / AFP PHOTO / Brunei Informations Department / STR | mb.com.ph

Presidential adviser on peace process Jesus Dureza said the chief executive frankly revealed this to Bolkiah during their bilateral meeting last Monday at Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei.

“You know the President is the so-called new kid on the block at makikita mo sa sinasabi niya at iyong atensyon na ibinibigay sa kanya ng Sultan, parang nakikiramdam ang Sultan at kinikilala siya as a person,” said Dureza.

“And the President did not even hesitate to disclose, sabi niya, ‘You know, I sometimes speak this way but you know I have gotten the attention of everybody,’ sabi niya,” Dureza told members of the Philippine media who covered Duterte’s state visit to Brunei.

He had insulted Obama, UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon and the EU by calling them “sons of bitches” and “stupid” for raising concerns on the drug killings in the country.

But according to Dureza, the President he had intentionally issued such harsh rhetoric.

“So that’s something that I had intentionally done because I’d like… Now everybody is taking attention,” the president told Bolkiah according to Dureza.

And by doing so, Dureza added, “this new kid on the block … he can now pursue kung ano iyong dapat gawin para sa bansa na dati parang ini-small lang tayo o ini-ignore lang tayo.”