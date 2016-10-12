Bomb scare hits High School in QC

Students, faculty and personnel of Culiat High School in Quezon City were hit by sudden panic after receiving a bomb threat on Wednesday morning.

Due to the bomb scare, the school had to suspend their morning classes.



Photo credit: ph.geoview.info / Wardie Boy / MB.COM.PH Culiat High SchoolPhoto credit: ph.geoview.info / Wardie Boy / MB.COM.PH

Teacher Wylyn Domingo, who received the bomb scare via text shared the message to GMA News.

“Hellow po maam. May naka baon na bumba dyan sa culiat high school dilikado ang bmba na yan dahil pagnaapakan sasabong ityo totoo yan,” the text says.

Officers from Quezon City Police District went to Culiat High School in Quezon City to inspect the area.

After checking the area, QCPD found out that the threat was a hoax.

The public was reminded by QCPD Director Guillermo Eleazar reminded to not initiate hoax bomb threats for it will only cause unnecessary panic.

“We would like to call upon the sense of nationalism of our citizens not to be irresponsible on initiating and spreading hoax bomb threats, rather, be part of our campaign to maintain peace and order,” Eleazar told GMA News.

Recently, a bomb-attack scare hit a condo Mall in Quezon City following the arrest of a foreigner who is connected to the notorious Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG). Police was convinced of the bomb plot after they seized a blueprint of a condo-mall in Quezon City during a raid in a house at 104 Cotabato Street in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City.

(With reports from Aaron B. Recuenco)