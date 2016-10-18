Bongbong willing to wait for Marcos hero’s burial verdict

Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed willingness to wait further for the Supreme Court (SC) to rule on the hero’s burial for his father after the court extended its status quo ante order until November 8.

Photo courtesy of BongBong Marcos’ FB account

“We have been patient for 23 years, we can be patient for another few more days,” Marcos said after learning that the SC failed to decide on late President Ferdinand Marcos’ burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).

The former senator and his sister, Irene Marcos-Araneta, joined the Marcos loyalists who camped outside SC to wait for the court’s decision.

Marcos said he can still wait “because he knows that in the end, they will succeed.”

“Kaya pa nating maghintay, dahil alam natin sa kadudulu-duluhan nito tayo pa rin ay magtatagumpay (We can still wait because at the end of this all, we will be victorious),” Marcos said before the many supporters cheering for the Marcoses braving the afternoon heat.

The supporters are expected to fill a portion of the Padre Faura Street in Manila, in front of SC, come November 8 to wait anew for the ruling.