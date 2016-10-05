Book publisher ventures into filmmaking

Ms. Ma. Teresa Cancio of Goodwill Bookstore, one of the oldest bookstores in the country (it turns 78 this year), has steered her family’s publishing business towards many successes. Aside from Goodwill Bookstore, their other companies include EDCA Publishing and Distributing Corporation and Katha Publishing Company, which have been part of the Filipinos’ learning and discovery through books and other publications.

PRODUCER Ma. Teresa Cancio (left) with director Arlyn dela Cruz

Now, Cancio wants to prove she can also succeed in another field – filmmaking. She has two in the can: “Higanti” and “Pusit.” She intends to submit the second to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Coincidentally, both films star one of our most versatile actors, Jay Manalo. “Pusit” is directed by Arlyn dela Cruz, whose book, “A Lifetime of Freedom,” was published by Katha Publishing in 2012. “Higanti,” on the other hand, is a story of revenge megged by Rommel Ricafort.

Cancio explained Jay wasn’t intended to be the lead actor in both films, but “fate” had it that he became the lead star of both film ventures.

“It’s a welcome coincidence as he showed wide range in acting that’s truly admirable. In each film, Jay used a different approach in characterization,” Cancio lauded.

• • •

THE EXECS of Piaya Network: GR Gumabon, Anthony Leo Aguirre and Tony Aguirre

Now nationwide

In a recent media launch tendered for Negros-based Piaya Network, company executives Anthony Leo Aguirre (president), JR Gumabon (chief legal officer), and Tony Aguirre (board member) announced that starting this month, the network will go nationwide via Cignal Cable Channel 56.

The media event was attended by showbiz celebrities including Christopher de Leon and wife Sandy Andolong and Cesar Montano.

Launched in August 2014, the network whose programs are produced by ATP Productions, specializes in digital production. Its various original TV programs are syndicated for airing all over Negros.

The idea of creating Piaya Network was to promote Bacolod City as a tourist destination. And what better name to use than piaya, the famous delicacy from Bacolod?

Piaya Network first aired on June 30, 2014 on Sky Cable’s Channel 35 (24/7). Its programs consist mostly of original TV shows covering travel, food, lifestyle and current events. It also covers special events such as sports, festivals, concerts, stand-up comedy presentations and short films.

The original shows on Piaya Network include “The Urban Backpacker,” “Power Up,” “Art Works,” “Gag-O!” “Certified Foodie Ako” and “L: Live, Laugh, Love,” which is the network’s oldest running show.

• • •

