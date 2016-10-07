Booming tourism/hospitality sector facing shortage in manpower supply

The country’s booming tourism and hospitality sector has been facing shortage in labor supply to cope with the increasing number of tourist arrivals as workers tend to look for more jobs overseas rather than explore opportunities in the domestic market.

Eileen Clemente, president of the private-sector led Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP), said there are only 4.8 million direct employees in the tourism sector throughout the country as against 6 million tourist arrivals in 2015. Tourist arrivals this year are also expected to exceed last year’s performance because there had been a few events already held early this year.

More tourists are also expected in 2017 with the Philippines hosting the ASEAN Summit and the Manila Fusion, among the major events for next year. There are only an estimated 60 million local tourists. On top of that, the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP), which is also facing some revisions, also forecasts a 10 percent growth annually.

Under the existing NTDP, the ratio is supposedly there are three jobs for every tourist. Foreign tourists also tend to stay longer from 7 to 14 days in the Philippines unlike in other countries whose tourists only stay for a couple of days.

“Yes, we are understaffed, there is a gap in the supply of workers and tourists. We want to have parallel growth with tourist arrivals, because demand is outpacing supply,” she said adding that what had been promoted are tourism jobs overseas, but fewer for the locally available jobs when actually there are many available jobs locally for the tourism workers.

Thus, the TCP is spearheading the first Tourism and Hospitality Career Fair (THCF) where the first leg will kick off on the 15th this month at the SMX for Luzon and in Davao for Mindanao on November 28. The Cebu career fair is still being finalized.

Already, TCP has identified 78 job lines that the 50 tourism related companies will be hiring during the one-day career fair in Manila. Aside from the front line jobs, the other job lines with strong demand are accountants, accounting assistants, chief engineers, events assistants, electrical engineers, HR staff, spa therapists, laundry attendants, graphic artists, painters, plumbers, among others.

“We have a wide range of job opportunities in this sector and which are very inclusive jobs,” she said.

Job applicants will have access to the TCP database for three months to give them time to file their applications and find a match. The THCF will match employers and applicants, B2B appoints and a maximum of 30 interview schedules per day.