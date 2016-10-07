 Bootleg DVDs | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Bootleg DVDs


October 7, 2016

Agents from the Optical Media Board check out the pirated movie DVDs confiscated from a warehouse in downtown Cebu City on Friday. The board said the seized DVDs have an estimated value of P36 million. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin)

