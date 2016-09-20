Boracay tourists undeterred

Iloilo City — Despite travel warnings, foreign tourists continue to flock to world-famous Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan.

“We have not received any reports of foreigners cancelling room reservations for Boracay,” said Atty. Helen Catalbas, Western Visayas regional director of Department of Tourism (DOT-6).

MB FILE– Boracay (Daisy Lou C. Talampas)

Five countries issued travel warnings for the Philippines in the aftermath of the September 2, 2016 Davao City bombing.

The embassies of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore also warned their citizens of the “state of lawlessness” declaration by President Rodrigo Duterte.

So far this year, more than 1.24 million tourists have visited Boracay.

DOT-6 data shows foreign tourist arrivals registered at 626,194 while there were 614,336 Filipino visitors.

“The data indicate that travel advisories have not had any negative effects,” Catalbas told Manila Bulletin.

Business group Boracay Foundation Inc. (BFI) remains optimistic about tourist arrivals for the fourth quarter of 2016.

BFI Executive Director Pia Miraflores said there has been active promotion of Boracay to potential foreign tourists through international travel expos in Australia, England, Germany, Russia, United Arab Emirates, and Japan.