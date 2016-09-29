Botswana Day

Botswana Day is the national day of the Republic of Botswana. It is observed annually on September 30 to commemorate the day in 1966 when the country gained independence from the United Kingdom. The day is celebrated throughout the country with official speeches, ceremonies, parades, street parties, concerts, and other festive events and activities. The main venue of the festivities is Gaborone, the country’s capital and largest city.

Botswana shares land borders with Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. It is considered Africa’s “most popular and exclusive safari destination” and is home to famous landmarks, including the Okavango Delta that in 2014 became the 1,000th site inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List; the Kalahari Desert, which is a large semi-arid sandy savanna in southern Africa extending up to 900,000 square kilometers; and the Chobe National Park, dubbed “The Land of the Giants,” which is home to Africa’s largest elephant population and features over 10,000 square kilometers or rich ecosystems, diverse landscapes, and an abundance of wildlife and birdlife.

Described as “a dusty one-horse town in the 1960s,” its capital city of Gaborone has metamorphosed into a “substantial city.” At its center is a long strip of commercial businesses, called the Mall, with a semicircle-shaped area of government offices to the west of the Mall.

The Republic of Botswana and the Philippines have enjoyed cordial relations since 1980. Areas of cooperation through the years include health, tourism, and trade and investment. The Ambassador of the Philippines to Botswana Joseph G. B. Angeles presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama on March 14, 2016. Botswana has a consulate office in Manila, while the Philippines maintains a consulate office in Gaborone.

We greet the people and government of the Republic of Botswana, led by their President, Lt. Gen. Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, on the occasion of Botswana Day.