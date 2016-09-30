BPO sector also getting queries on Duterte’s policies

The domestic BPO (business process outsourcing) industry also gets a lot of queries from foreign clients on the Duterte government’s policies, but stakeholders downplayed the concerns raised stressing it is “business as usual” and the industry has remained robust.

BPO workers (MB Photo by Mark Balmores)

Benedict Hernandez, president and chairman of Contact Center of the Philippines (CCAP), told reporters at the press conference at the ongoing 11th International Contact Center Conference & Expo (ICCE ) at Marriott Hotel Grand Ballroom that the industry also got a share of the concerns raised by other business groups on the Duterte government’s policies.

Some business groups including the EU Chamber of Commerce have expressed concern over perceived disinterest from European businessmen to invest in the country because of some of Duterte’s policies including the way the government conducts its war against illegal drugs. The latest Global Competitiveness Index where the Philippine ranking fell 10 notches lower also cited policy instability as one of the reasons for the steep decline in the country’s ranking, the first decline in a decade.

“Certainly, we’ve been asked questions on what’s been going on in the Philippines,” Hernandez admitted, but said that when people asked those questions it was also an opportunity for them to explain that it is “business as usual” for the industry where employees are conducting business.

“We have not seen travel advisory changes from clients and companies. We do get questions but it’s an opportunity to clarify things,” he said.

According to Hernandez, queries started when the President issued Proclamation No. 55 placing the entire country under a state of lawless violence.

He explained that the proclamation was clear that the government will respect civil rights although there is more security presence, which “I don’t observe so much, so it is like everyday living. But it causes lots of question and it is our opportunity to explain the situation on the ground.”

“We also told them that BRU and no change in the way we’re travelling in and out of country is concerned. There is really for us today no impact and just make sure we take care of the questions,” he added.

On the issue of alleged extrajudicial killings, Hernandez said “there has been none reported to us.” When the proclamation was issued, CCAP though has to issue a corresponding advisory to the workers.

Ramoncito Ibrahim, deputy executive director of e-Innovation Group of the Department of ICT, also said there has been no change in policies so far.

In fact, Ibrahim said the government is really trying to get its hands off and letting the industry grow.

“We can see the positive side of ITBPM as we are working closely with the industry leaders. As far as policies, there has been no change and we intend to maintain this kind of relationship with industry,” he said.

CCAP Executive Director Jojo Uligan even said that most of its members are expanding, some are expanding 100 percent while others are growing double-digit including his company which is growing at 28 percent. There is hardly any IT-BPM company that is not growing at all.

Hernandez even said that the industry has been growing year after year because of the diversity of the industry in terms of markets servicing EU, Asia, US and Latin America.

“But the other part of the story is that growth in this industry has been inclusive,” he said noting that new cities have played host to BPOs impacting positively on rural communities. So far, there have been 18 cities and municipalities that host BPO operations. The industry expects 50 percent of BPO operations are located outside of Manila by 2020 from the current 70 percent operations.

On the steep depreciation of the peso against the US dollar, CCAP said this works in favor of the industry, which is a service exporter. Although, a devalued local currency is a plus for the industry, Hernandez said the industry would like to have a stable foreign exchange policy.

“The trend has been pretty stable over the years even strengthening to P39 to P40 and now it is weakening. But if we convert cost, it is a bit of an advantage to us,” he said.

Overall, Benedict said the industry has remained robust and will remain number one in the voice sector. “We’ve been number one globally in the past five years and we are certain to ensure that market leadership.”